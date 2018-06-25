Bonitasoft and UiPath Partner to Empower Customers to Transform Business via End-to-End Automation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Bonitasoft, the largest open source provider of intelligent business process management (BPM), and UiPath, the leading global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, announced a strategic partnership today. In response to growing demand from customers, the two companies will integrate and jointly market their respective solution, empowering customers to transform their businesses by adopting a virtual digital workforce and implementing end-to-end automation.

To gain market advantage in today’s highly competitive landscape, organizations are increasingly seeking solutions to help them expedite operational processes, increase agility and deliver greater value to customers. Strategic digital transformation initiatives create new business opportunities, differentiate companies from their competition and improve customer experiences. With the combination of Bonita and UiPath, enterprises now have a complete solution to manage intelligent automation, as part of an end-to-end process automation that includes exception management and complex decision making by humans.

Repetitive sequences of tasks - such as data validation and cleaning, generation of complex periodic reports, automated email handling and more - can be fully delegated to a virtual digital workforce of software robots. This frees up company employees to focus on more creative and strategic initiatives, also requiring various, appropriate combinations of automation involving systems and humans, to deliver better user experiences.

Bonita’s integration with UiPath’s RPA solution will help customers:

Reduce operating costs though automation of complex but routine tasks allows employees to focus on innovation initiatives, to generate results – and revenue – sooner; Automate back-end processing with a combined approach of RPA (best for systems without APIs) and BPM (appropriate for systems that have APIs); Create highly personalized customer experiences by designing and connecting seamless user interfaces, processes and business data; Increase customer satisfaction with smoother, faster processes behind applications means customers have a better customer experience.

Miguel Valdes Faura, CEO of Bonitasoft, said, “Bonita and UiPath is an ideal combination for companies undertaking major digital transformation initiatives. Together we provide end-to-end process automation, with Bonita managing the orchestration of adaptable business processes that include a range of activities, in addition to the tasks that UiPath’s RPA is best suited for.”

Both companies share the principles of openness and extensibility of their platform architecture, which is how we are able to integrate our technologies. UiPath’s “Activities” will natively launch Bonita processes; Bonita’s “connectors” will call robots through the UiPath Orchestrator from any step of a process.

“RPA is a perfect complement on the BPM journeys the companies are embarking on to streamline activities, improve internal collaboration and ultimately enhance their customers’ experience. We are excited to kickstart the partnership with Bonitasoft that will deliver significant added value for our mutual customers,” said Anand Nagwani, Vice President EMEA, Partnerships of UiPath.

For more information about Bonitasoft, please visit www.bonitasoft.com. More information on UiPath can be found https://www.uipath.com.

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft helps innovative companies worldwide deliver better digital user experiences for customers and employees. The extensible and open Bonita application platform unleashes the full potential of multidisciplinary development teams to create Living Apps: enterprise-grade applications that connect tailored user interfaces with reliable back-office operations and business processes, with the capability for continuous improvement to keep ahead of changes in business and technology.

With more than 1,000 customers in 75 countries, and its ecosystem of more than 130,000 members, Bonitasoft is the largest provider of open-source Business Process Management, low-code and digital transformation software worldwide.

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). More than 1,100 enterprise customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business productivity, ensuring compliance, and enhancing customer experience across back-office and front-office operations.

With a thriving RPA developer community of more than 120,000 worldwide, UiPath is on a mission to democratize RPA and support a digital business revolution. Based in New York City, UiPath’s presence extends to 14 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The company is backed by $183M in series A & B funding from Accel, CapitalG, Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers, Credo Ventures, Earlybird’s Digital East Fund and Seedcamp. UiPath’s Series B valuation exceeded $1 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.uipath.com.

