Taipei 101 rolls out boxed meal vending machines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei 101 has rolled out bento vending machines that sell boxed meals that are freshly prepared by well-known restaurants and priced at around NT$100 per box in order to fulfill the need of the building’s tenants and visitors, a CNA report said on Monday.



According to information provided by Taipei 101, the whole building has nearly been fully occupied by tenants, and every day more than 10,000 people come into the building to work, so their demand for fresh foods is really high, the report said. Therefore, the building management set up fresh food vending machines on the ground floor to fulfill the need, according to the report.

Taipei 101 vice president Michael Liu (劉家豪) said that currently there are five vending machines on the floor, four of which are hot meal vending machines and one of which is a cold meal machine, selling boxed meals from 7:30 a.m. in the morning until 6:00 p.m. in the evening, according to the report.

The vending machines vend a variety of breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea according to different times of the day, and all the foods in the machines are freshly prepared by well-known restaurants on the same day they are sold, the report said, adding that the machines only accept electronic payment such as EasyCard and LINE PAY.

Liu said as building tenants’ feedback on the vending machines has been very positive, the management plans to add two cold drink vending machines, according to the report.



The vending machines sell breakfast such as hamburgers from 7:30 a.m. to around 10:00 a.m., bentos from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and refreshments such as cakes from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the report said.



The company operating the vending machines said that all the unsold foods will be disposed on the same day and will not be sold on the next day to ensure food safety, according to the report.



