The Latest: Electoral board head: Turkey vote was 'healthy'

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the results of presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The head of Turkey's electoral board says 99.91 percent of the ballots cast in Sunday's dual presidential and parliamentary elections have been "processed" so far.

Sadi Guven on Monday described the elections, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a new five-year term with vastly increased powers, as "healthy" and said the results would be opened for public scrutiny in 10 days.

According to unofficial results, Erdogan won 52.6 percent of the votes in the presidential race, avoiding a second-round runoff vote. His ruling Justice and Development Party garnered 42.5 percent of the parliamentary vote.

The board is scheduled to confirm the results on June 29 after reviewing complaints.

___

11:15 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has become one of the first world leaders to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on being re-elected as Turkey's president.

Turkey's national electoral board has declared Erdogan the winner of the country's presidential election with an absolute majority of valid votes.

Putin sent Erdogan a telegram to congratulate him on the victory, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

Putin told Erdogan that the results of the election were a testament to his political authority and the broad support for his leadership.

Turkey and Russia have put aside their traditional rivalries and differences on regional issues to forge closer ties. Putin and Erdogan have met several times in the past year and regularly speak on the phone.

Also Monday, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci congratulated Erdogan in a tweet, adding: "Looking forward to our continued good cooperation."

Turkey has been a main supporter of Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

___

9:15 a.m.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for the past 15 years, is set to extend his rule with sweeping powers after winning landmark presidential and parliamentary elections.

Turkey's High Electoral Board declared Erdogan, 64, the winner of Sunday's polls, which usher in a new executive presidential system that was approved in a referendum last year. Under the system, the office of the prime minister is eliminated and executive powers are transferred to the president, who can rule with limited checks and balances.

Erdogan's Justice and Development Party fell short of a parliamentary majority but a better-than-expected performance by its nationalist ally would allow the party to control the 600-seat legislature.

Erdogan's closest rival, Muharrem Ince, who complained of unfair elections, has yet to formally concede defeat.