Prince William tours ruins of Roman city of Jerash in Jordan

JERASH, Jordan (AP) — Britain's Prince William is touring the ruins of the Roman city of Jerash, a major tourist attractions and a spot his wife visited as a child when her family lived in the kingdom in the 1980s.

The 36-year-old William is on the second day of a five-day Mideast tour that also takes him to Israel and the Palestinian territories. In Jordan, he is being hosted by Crown Prince Hussein, who is 23. The two watched England's World Cup match against Panama at the Jordanian royal's residence late Sunday.

The game was underway when William arrived in Jordan and the crown prince recorded it for him. England thrashed Panama 6-1, advancing to the second round.

Addressing a reception Sunday, William praised historic ties with Jordan. Later Monday, he arrives in Israel.