Iranian fans attempt to disrupt Portugal's sleep at hotel

SARANSK, Russia (AP) — Iranian fans have spent several overnight hours surrounding the hotel where Portugal's national team is based, making loud noises in an attempt to disrupt their opponents' sleep before a decisive World Cup match later Monday.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed by Portuguese TV RTP late at night by the window using gestures to ask the Iranian fans to stop making noise.

Iran can only advance to the next stage of the World Cup if it beats the European champions. Portugal only needs a draw, but also aims to take the top position in Group B ahead of Spain.

Iranian fans spread messages on social media saying they were trying to trouble Portugal to stand a better chance of winning the match.