Taiwan’s first geriatric hospital to be built in Tainan, southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's first geriatric hospital and education center providing bespoke elderly care, specialist training and research facilities is expected to open in 2022 in Tainan City (臺南市), reported CNA.

The geriatric healthcare complex will include a 440 bed specialist hospital, research and education facilities, as well as a space for collaborative research with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

It will also allow for more specialist doctors to be trained, improved methods of elderly care to be developed and more information for better public policy.

The specialist hospital will be built to service Taiwan's aging population and form part of National Cheng Kung University Hospital (NCKUH, 國立成功大學醫學院附設醫院) at a total cost of NT$4.3 billion ($US 141.377 million).

Head of NCKUH's medical school, Chao Ting-hsing (趙庭興) said that as Taiwan's population ages and society changes, treatment and education of geriatric care must evolve.

NCKUH can offer superb medical services through the collective strength of the hospital and university, Chao added according to CNA.

The 12 story complex will include a 9 story hospital and 3 stories will be dedicated to education, training and research facilities.

The new complex will be built near to NCKUH, on the land currently occupied by the National Cheng Kung University (NCKU, 國立成功大學) tennis courts, according to UDN.

The government will contribute NT$2.9 billion and NT$1.4 billion will be put in by NCKU.