Magnitude 5.4 quake rattles Greece, no injuries reported

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a strong earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.4 has struck off southern Greece but no injuries or damage have been reported.

The Athens University's Geodynamic Institute says the undersea quake occurred at 0514GMT (8:14 a.m. local time) Monday off the southwestern tip of the Peloponnese. It had a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Greece occupies one of the most earthquake-prone areas of the world, registering scores of quakes every day. Most are not even felt, and ones causing severe damage, or loss of life, are rare.

In 1999, a magnitude-5.9 earthquake on the fringes of Athens killed 143 people.