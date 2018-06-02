AIT Director: US and Taiwan should collaborate in shaping digital future 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At an event focused on the social impacts of technology, and particularly those of artificial intelligence (AI), Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Kin Moy remarked that the U.S. and Taiwan should be partners in shaping a future dominated by digital technologies.

A symposium on social innovation and digital transformation kicked off on Monday in Taipei. The event was organized by the AIT in cooperation with the American Innovation Center and the Taiwan Design Center.

“The U.S. and Taiwan for decades have had very close cooperation on technology,” said Moy. “We want the U.S. and Taiwan to not only be business partners in the digital age, but also partners in shaping an inclusive digital future that works for all.”

Speaking of general concern over the potential negative impacts of AI and other technologies on society and even the entire human race, the director quoted Tesla CEO Elon Musk as saying “AI will be the best or worst thing ever for humanity, so we need to get it right.”

“What will these changes mean for society, gender roles, democracy, workers, the elderly, rural areas, and those left behind,” asked Moy. “We hope to ask the big questions and begin a much-needed discussion on challenges that are coming soon and how as a society we might best respond.”

As a special guest for introducing Monday’s event, Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) described innovation and technology, including AI, as solution providers to social problems.

Innovative ideas can help two parties holding many differences, such as the government and citizens, discover common values to overcome conflicts and offer approaches that lead to dialogue instead of struggle, said Tang.

Speaking of AI, the minister said the technology should not only solve societal problems, but also help bring about development, innovation, and inclusiveness in society.