Woman swept over a waterfall in New Taipei City found dead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A woman who was swept over a waterfall in Sanxia District, New Taipei City on Sunday was found dead by rescuers on Monday noon, according to a CNA report.

The Fire Department of New Taipei City Government received a report that a woman aged around 50 and wearing a life jacket was swept away by strong current in the Zhong Keng River (中坑溪) into Sisters' Falls (姊妹瀑布) on Sunday, according to the report. The fire department dispatched 42 rescuers to search for the woman, but the search was suspended on Sunday evening as it was dark and raining hard at the scene of the accident, the report said.



Rescuers continued the search on Monday morning and at 11:44 a.m. found the missing woman wearing an orange life jacket right under the waterfall, the report said, adding that the woman was clearly deceased when found.