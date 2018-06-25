Jordan says it won't take in Syrians fleeing new offensive

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Officials say Jordan won't take in Syrians fleeing the Syrian government's latest offensive in the south of the country, near Jordan's border.

Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad have been advancing deeper into the southern Daraa province, under the cover of airstrikes. Meanwhile, the United States reportedly told rebels not to expect an American intervention to defend them from the army's offensive.

Jordanian government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat says the kingdom is working with the U.S. and Russia to protect its national interests. The Jordan Times on Monday quoted her as saying that Jordan has already absorbed large numbers of Syrian refugees and that "we simply cannot receive more."

Jordan hosts about 660,000 registered refugees, but says the actual number of displaced Syrians in the kingdom is twice as high.