Photo of the Day: Trump and Kim want you to sell Taiwanese tea!

Taiwanese tea company uses caricatures of Trump and Kim to entice recruits to join its overseas branches

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/25 14:29

(Photo by Jeremiah Bell)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --An American living in Taipei took this photo of an unusual sign featuring caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The sign is a want ad posted by Kingyo 青玉, a Taiwanese tea chain, trying to entice applicants to staff its overseas branches and features a smiling Trump and Kim holding their drinks.

The photo was taken in Taipei's Dazhi area by Jeremiah Bell, 31, a UX designer who has lived in Taiwan for five years. 

 
(Photo by Jeremiah Bell)

Strongmen leaders have been all the rage lately in Taiwan with a candidate running for City Council in Hualien City including poster than combines an image of himself standing next to a photo of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.


(Photo by FB user Nieviv Sucuaje)

As well as a candidate running for the Kaohsiung City Council's Fifth District, who chose to pose next to Kim Jung-un in his campaign poster.


(Photo by @anothersideoftaiwan)

 
