Photo of the Day: Trump and Kim want you to sell Taiwanese tea!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --An American living in Taipei took this photo of an unusual sign featuring caricatures of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The sign is a want ad posted by Kingyo 青玉, a Taiwanese tea chain, trying to entice applicants to staff its overseas branches and features a smiling Trump and Kim holding their drinks.

The photo was taken in Taipei's Dazhi area by Jeremiah Bell, 31, a UX designer who has lived in Taiwan for five years.



(Photo by Jeremiah Bell)

Strongmen leaders have been all the rage lately in Taiwan with a candidate running for City Council in Hualien City including poster than combines an image of himself standing next to a photo of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.



(Photo by FB user Nieviv Sucuaje)

As well as a candidate running for the Kaohsiung City Council's Fifth District, who chose to pose next to Kim Jung-un in his campaign poster.



(Photo by @anothersideoftaiwan)