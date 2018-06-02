Trans. Justice Commission proposes therapy center for Taiwan's 'White Terror' victims 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Transitional Justice Commission established by the Tsai administration to investigate injustice and crimes carried out by the Kuomintang during the years of martial law, has announced that it will oversee the creation of a psychotherapy center.

In one of the first announcements of concrete policy and programs from the commission, it appears that dealing with the mental health of those unjustly persecuted, and the possible psychological guilt felt by the perpetrators is a major priority of the commission. The name for the center translates literally as “Political Trauma Treatment Center” (政治創傷療癒中心).

The Deputy Chairman of the Commission Chang Tien-chin (張天欽) was quoted by Liberty Times as saying “The Transitional Justice Commission strongly promotes psychological treatment as one of its responsibilities.”

The psychotherapy center will target survivors of political persecution during the “White Terror” years and is expected to serve 3,000 to 5,000 people, with the goal of helping them overcome the psychological stresses and trauma that have, according to the commission, gone unaddressed.

The commission is reportedly taking some mental health programs in Germany as models for the psychological treatment center. The proposal for the program says that the center will reach out to victims of the White Terror years, and assess their mental health needs to determine if psychotherapy is necessary.

The commission has asked the National Property Administration to grant them space for the establishment of the center, which will ostensibly be used to offer treatment for those suffering from lingering psychological stress over incidents that occurred more than 30 years ago.

According to the Liberty Times, the Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association is involved with the promotion of the proposed psychological treatment program.

After the pilot program is established, the commission has suggested that the Ministry of Health and Welfare may take custody of the program and center.

Currently, there is no set date for the opening of the center, nor any clear budget for the program and facility.