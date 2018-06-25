Meta to Showcase Its Augmented Reality Technology at China-Israel Investment Summit

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2018--Meta Company, a pioneer in the augmented reality (AR) field, announced today that it will present its AR technology at the 4 th China-Israel Investment Summit in Zhuhai, China, on July 2 and 3. The summit is the largest dedicated technological innovation investment event between the two countries, intended to expand mutual cooperation in technology, commerce and trade.

Meta has strong connections with both countries. Meron Gribetz, CEO and founder of Meta, was born and raised in Israel and served in an elite intelligence unit in the Israel Defense Forces; the company currently conducts product and market research in the province. The company has extremely strong relationships with China-based businesses, ranging from key investors Tencent and Lenovo to working partnerships with Huajin International, Huafa Group and Infinity PE.

Meta will demonstrate what is the most immersive AR technology on the market today. Meta delivers technology that feels like a natural extension of the human body, enabling individuals to use their hands to create and interact with holograms that can be shared with others in the same room or thousands of miles away.

“We welcome the opportunity to present our AR technology at the China-Israel Investment Summit, and demonstrate the state of the art for innovative technologies that the investment community is seeking,” said Gribetz. “With our roots in Israel, strong financial ties to China, and our US-based product development team, Meta is in a unique cross-national position to understand and develop solutions that will expand the global market for our solution, which promises to revolutionize business and personal productivity.”

For more information about the 4 th China-Israel Investment Summit, visit the summit’s website at: http://www.china-israel-investment.com.

About Meta

Born in NYC and raised in Silicon Valley, Meta has been defining the field of AR since the company’s inception in 2012. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Meta was selected by Y Combinator (YC13) for seed funding. Meta entered the marketplace with the first see-through glasses that allowed wearers to move and manipulate 3D content intuitively, using natural hand interactions. With the launch of the groundbreaking Meta 2 Development Kit in 2016, Meta is once again redefining the market and delivering a new generation of Natural Machines™ that will become a healthy, vital extension of who we are. Learn more at www.metavision.com.

