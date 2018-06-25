  1. Home
Partial list of winners at Sunday night's 2018 BET Awards

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/25 11:35

SZA accepts the award for best new artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotw

Partial list of winners of the 2018 BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

— Best new artist: SZA

— Best group: Migos

— Best collaboration: DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

— Viewers' choice award: Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

— Best actress: Tiffany Haddish

— Best movie: "Black Panther"

— Humanitarian award: Naomi Wadler, Mamoudou Gassama, Justin Blackman, Shaun King, Anthony Borges and James Shaw Jr.

— Lifetime achievement award: Anita Baker

— Best international act: Davido (Nigeria)