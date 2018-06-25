CORRECTING and REPLACING Martin Blank, Ph.D., Leading Bioelectromagnetics Research Scientist, Passes Away

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2018--The contact phone number for Elizabeth Kelley should read: 520-912-4878 (instead of: 520-219-4878).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180624005036/en/

Martin Blank, Ph.D., Columbia University Bioelectromagnetics Researcher, Passes Away (Photo: Business Wire)

The corrected release reads:

MARTIN BLANK, PH.D., LEADING BIOELECTROMAGNETICS RESEARCH SCIENTIST, PASSES AWAY

Martin Blank, Ph.D., Retired Associate Professor, Columbia University, Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, who made many lasting contributions to science and was beloved within the scientific community, passed away of natural causes in his son’s care on June 13, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. He was 85.

Dr. Blank was one of the strongest voices globally in the quest to better understand and regulate the health effects of electromagnetic fields (EMF). He was an ardent advocate for the precautionary principle, using science to create a safer, healthier world.

Dr. Blank was a faculty member at Columbia University for 35 years until his retirement in 2012. Throughout his career, Dr. Blank published over 200 papers and reviews; edited 11 books on the electrical properties of biological systems and held appointments at 11 leading universities around the world, as well as at the U.S. Office of Naval Research. He gave hundreds of lectures and organized or led numerous meetings, including two World Congresses on Electricity and Magnetism in Biology and Medicine. He served as President of both the Bioelectrochemical Society and the Bioelectromagnetics Society, as well as on several scientific journal editorial boards.

Dr. Blank completed two PhDs: one in Physical Chemistry from Columbia University, and a second in Colloid Science, an interdisciplinary field involving biology, chemistry, and physics from Cambridge University. His later research focused on EMF effects on the cellular stress response, and on DNA, and he warned vehemently about risks from the proliferation of wireless technologies.

In 2015 he led a scientist appeal to the United Nations and the World Health Organization, calling for greater attention to the health risks of EMFs. Currently there are 240 scientists from 41 nations with published peer-reviewed EMF papers as signatories to the International EMF Scientist Appeal, unified in the opinion that the body of research on EMF bioeffects is not only compelling, but urgent.

For the lay audience, he wrote “ Overpowered: The Dangers of Electromagnetic Radiation and What You Can Do About It ” (2014).

Dr. Blank is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marion Blank, PhD, retired Co-Director of the Developmental Neuropsychiatry Program at Columbia University; sons, Jonathan and Ari; daughter, Donna; and siblings Esther and Efrom.

Donations in Dr. Blank’s honor may be made, by family request, to The Electromagnetic Safety Alliance at https://emsafetyalliance.org

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180624005036/en/

CONTACT: Ari Blank (son)

(310) 929–0147

rblank9@gmail.com

or

Electromagnetic Safety Alliance

Elizabeth Kelley, 520-912-4878

https://emsafetyalliance.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION UNIVERSITY TECHNOLOGY HEALTH PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT MOBILE/WIRELESS PUBLIC POLICY RESEARCH SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Electromagnetic Safety Alliance

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/24/2018 09:40 PM/DISC: 06/24/2018 09:40 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180624005036/en