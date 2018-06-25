  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/25 08:24
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 5 .615
Washington 8 5 .615
Atlanta 7 6 .538 1
New York 4 8 .333
Chicago 4 9 .308 4
Indiana 1 13 .071
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 3 .769
Seattle 10 4 .714 ½
Phoenix 10 5 .667 1
Minnesota 7 6 .538 3
Dallas 6 6 .500
Las Vegas 5 10 .333 6

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle 97, Dallas 76

Los Angeles 80, New York 54

Minnesota 88, Las Vegas 73

Connecticut 87, Indiana 78

Chicago 97, Phoenix 88

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<