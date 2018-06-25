Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 000 000 000—0 4 0 Boston 000 032 00x—5 8 0

Gonzales, Bradford (7), Vincent (8) and Zunino; Sale, Kelly (8), M.Barnes (9) and Leon. W_Sale 7-4. L_Gonzales 7-5. HRs_Boston, Moreland (11).

___

Detroit 000 200 000— 2 6 0 Cleveland 130 201 05x—12 19 0

Boyd, Lewicki (4), Saupold (8) and McCann; Plutko, Otero (7), O.Perez (8), Ne.Ramirez (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_Plutko 4-1. L_Boyd 4-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (7), Ramirez (23), Encarnacion (18), Lindor (19).

___

Texas 000 000 000—0 3 0 Minnesota 000 011 00x—2 8 0

Colon, Claudio (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Berrios, Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Berrios 8-5. L_Colon 4-5. Sv_Rodney (17).

___

Oakland 010 010 001— 3 7 1 Chicago 000 055 00x—10 12 0

Blackburn, Hendriks (6), Lucas (7) and Lucroy, Phegley; Rodon, Rondon (9), Cedeno (9) and Narvaez. W_Rodon 1-2. L_Blackburn 1-2. HRs_Oakland, Canha (10). Chicago, Sanchez (5), Palka (7), Moncada (10).

___

Kansas City 000 100 110— 3 5 3 Houston 080 100 11x—11 9 1

Hammel, Fillmyer (5) and Butera; Cole, McHugh (6), Sipp (8), Giles (9) and Stassi. W_Cole 9-1. L_Hammel 2-9. HRs_Kansas City, Duda (5). Houston, Gattis (15), Gurriel (4).

___

New York 030 020 010 000—6 10 0 Tampa Bay 213 000 000 001—7 10 0

(12 innings)

German, Warren (4), Holder (5), Robertson (8), Betances (9), Green (10), Shreve (12) and G.Sanchez, Au.Romine; Andriese, Alvarado (4), Castillo (5), Nuno (6), Romo (10), Venters (12), Yarbrough (12) and Sucre, Ramos. W_Yarbrough 7-3. L_Shreve 2-2. HRs_New York, Andujar (11), Stanton (19). Tampa Bay, Bauers (2), Hechavarria (3).

___

Toronto 030 002 010 1—7 13 3 Los Angeles 000 120 030 0—6 10 1

(10 innings)

Gaviglio, Biagini (5), Oh (7), Axford (8), Loup (8), Tepera (8), Clippard (10) and Maile; Pena, No.Ramirez (6), Alvarez (7), McGuire (8), Parker (9), Robles (10) and Maldonado. W_Tepera 5-2. L_Robles 2-3. Sv_Clippard (4). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (7), Diaz (7), Morales (8), Travis (5). Los Angeles, Upton (17).

___

INTERLEAGUE Baltimore 001 020 000—3 6 0 Atlanta 203 000 02x—7 11 0

Hess, Wright Jr. (5), Brach (8) and Wynns; McCarthy, Carle (6), Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_McCarthy 6-3. L_Hess 2-4. HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo (8), Mancini (10). Atlanta, Swanson (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 050 100—6 10 0 Cincinnati 000 010 70x—8 11 1

Montgomery, Strop (7), R.Rosario (7) and Contreras; Romano, Crockett (6), Stephens (7), Garrett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Stephens 1-0. L_Strop 3-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (13). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (12), Almora (3). Cincinnati, Lorenzen (1), Winker (5).

___

Arizona 210 000 000—3 6 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 5 1

Buchholz, Chafin (6), Hirano (7), Boxberger (9) and J.Murphy; Tr.Williams, Holmes (7), E.Santana (9) and E.Diaz. W_Buchholz 2-1. L_Tr.Williams 6-5. Sv_Boxberger (17). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (15), Murphy (9).

___

Los Angeles 200 101 120 01—8 13 0 New York 011 020 030 00—7 9 1

(11 innings)

Hill, Alexander (6), Paredes (7), Fields (7), Goeddel (8), Jansen (9), Hudson (10) and A.Barnes, Grandal; Blevins, T.Peterson (3), Beck (5), Swarzak (7), Familia (9), D.Smith (10), Flexen (11) and Plawecki. W_Hudson 2-2. L_Flexen 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (10), Turner (3), Hernandez 2 (12), Bellinger 2 (15), Muncy (15). New York, Cabrera (13), Plawecki (1).

___

St. Louis 100 520 000—8 10 1 Milwaukee 200 000 000—2 6 0

Weaver, Mayers (6), Holland (7), Cecil (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina, Pena; Chacin, Jennings (5), J.Barnes (7), Ta.Williams (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Weaver 4-6. L_Chacin 6-3. HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (11). Milwaukee, Yelich (10).

___

Miami 310 200 200—8 12 0 Colorado 202 100 000—5 6 2

C.Smith, Guerrero (5), Conley (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; Marquez, Rusin (4), McGee (7), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy. W_Rucinski 2-1. L_Marquez 5-8. Sv_Barraclough (7). HRs_Miami, Dietrich (11). Colorado, Arenado (18), Parra (5).

___

San Diego 100 000 000 01—2 6 0 San Francisco 000 001 000 02—3 9 0

(11 innings)

Lauer, Stammen (7), Yates (8), Stock (10), Hand (11) and Hedges; Rodriguez, Melancon (8), W.Smith (9), S.Dyson (10), Moronta (11), Blach (11) and Posey. W_Blach 5-5. L_Hand 1-4. HRs_San Diego, Margot (2). San Francisco, Hernandez (9).