Morales homers in 10th as Blue Jays top Angels 7-6

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/25 08:10

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kendrys Morales connected for a pinch-hit homer in the 10th inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Morales hit a two-out drive to right off Hansel Robles for his eighth homer. Robles (2-3) was making his Angels debut after he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets.

Curtis Granderson, Aledmys Diaz and Devon Travis also homered for Toronto, which split the four-game series after dropping the first two. Diaz had two hits and scored three times.