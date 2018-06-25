  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/25 07:57
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 79 313 52 108 .345
Betts Bos 59 228 58 77 .338
Segura Sea 71 296 52 99 .334
JMartinez Bos 75 286 53 93 .325
Trout LAA 78 271 62 88 .325
Rosario Min 73 291 54 93 .320
MDuffy TB 61 242 22 77 .318
Brantley Cle 65 266 39 84 .316
Simmons LAA 67 247 37 76 .308
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 58; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 52; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Mazara, Texas, 51; Judge, New York, 51; 3 tied at 50.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 11-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Morton, Houston, 9-1; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.