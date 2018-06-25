  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/25 07:59
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 8 5 .615
Connecticut 7 5 .583 ½
Atlanta 7 6 .538 1
New York 4 8 .333
Chicago 3 9 .250
Indiana 1 12 .077 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 3 .769
Phoenix 10 4 .714 ½
Seattle 10 4 .714 ½
Minnesota 7 6 .538 3
Dallas 6 6 .500
Las Vegas 5 10 .333 6

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle 97, Dallas 76

Los Angeles 80, New York 54

Minnesota 88, Las Vegas 73

Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<