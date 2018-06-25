Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Boston
|000
|032
|00x—5
|8
|0
Gonzales, Bradford (7), Vincent (8) and Zunino; Sale, Kelly (8), M.Barnes (9) and Leon. W_Sale 7-4. L_Gonzales 7-5. HRs_Boston, Moreland (11).
___
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000—
|2
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|130
|201
|05x—12
|19
|0
Boyd, Lewicki (4), Saupold (8) and McCann; Plutko, Otero (7), O.Perez (8), Ne.Ramirez (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_Plutko 4-1. L_Boyd 4-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (7), Ramirez (23), Encarnacion (18), Lindor (19).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|00x—2
|8
|0
Colon, Claudio (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Berrios, Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Berrios 8-5. L_Colon 4-5. Sv_Rodney (17).
___
|Oakland
|010
|010
|001—
|3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|055
|00x—10
|12
|0
Blackburn, Hendriks (6), Lucas (7) and Lucroy, Phegley; Rodon, Rondon (9), Cedeno (9) and Narvaez. W_Rodon 1-2. L_Blackburn 1-2. HRs_Oakland, Canha (10). Chicago, Sanchez (5), Palka (7), Moncada (10).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|110—
|3
|5
|3
|Houston
|080
|100
|11x—11
|9
|1
Hammel, Fillmyer (5) and Butera; Cole, McHugh (6), Sipp (8), Giles (9) and Stassi. W_Cole 9-1. L_Hammel 2-9. HRs_Kansas City, Duda (5). Houston, Gattis (15), Gurriel (4).
___
|New York
|030
|020
|010
|000—6
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|213
|000
|000
|001—7
|10
|0
German, Warren (4), Holder (5), Robertson (8), Betances (9), Green (10), Shreve (12) and G.Sanchez, Au.Romine; Andriese, Alvarado (4), Castillo (5), Nuno (6), Romo (10), Venters (12), Yarbrough (12) and Sucre, Ramos. W_Yarbrough 7-3. L_Shreve 2-2. HRs_New York, Andujar (11), Stanton (19). Tampa Bay, Bauers (2), Hechavarria (3).
___
|Toronto
|030
|002
|010
|1—7
|13
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|120
|030
|0—6
|10
|1
Gaviglio, Biagini (5), Oh (7), Axford (8), Loup (8), Tepera (8), Clippard (10) and Maile; Pena, No.Ramirez (6), Alvarez (7), McGuire (8), Parker (9), Robles (10) and Maldonado. W_Tepera 5-2. L_Robles 2-3. Sv_Clippard (4). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (7), Diaz (7), Morales (8), Travis (5). Los Angeles, Upton (17).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|001
|020
|000—3
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|203
|000
|02x—7
|11
|0
Hess, Wright Jr. (5), Brach (8) and Wynns; McCarthy, Carle (6), Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_McCarthy 6-3. L_Hess 2-4. HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo (8), Mancini (10). Atlanta, Swanson (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|050
|100—6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|70x—8
|11
|1
Montgomery, Strop (7), R.Rosario (7) and Contreras; Romano, Crockett (6), Stephens (7), Garrett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Stephens 1-0. L_Strop 3-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (13). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (12), Almora (3). Cincinnati, Lorenzen (1), Winker (5).
___
|Arizona
|210
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Buchholz, Chafin (6), Hirano (7), Boxberger (9) and Murphy; Tr.Williams, Holmes (7), E.Santana (9) and E.Diaz. W_Buchholz 2-1. L_Tr.Williams 6-5. Sv_Boxberger (17). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (15), Murphy (9).
___
|Los Angeles
|200
|101
|120
|01—8
|13
|0
|New York
|011
|020
|030
|00—7
|9
|1
Hill, Alexander (6), Paredes (7), Fields (7), Goeddel (8), Jansen (9), Hudson (10) and A.Barnes, Grandal; Blevins, T.Peterson (3), Beck (5), Swarzak (7), Familia (9), D.Smith (10), Flexen (11) and Plawecki. W_Hudson 2-2. L_Flexen 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (10), Turner (3), Hernandez 2 (12), Bellinger 2 (15), Muncy (15). New York, Cabrera (13), Plawecki (1).
___
|St. Louis
|100
|520
|000—8
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
Weaver, Mayers (6), Holland (7), Cecil (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina, Pena; Chacin, Jennings (5), J.Barnes (7), Ta.Williams (8), Knebel (9) and Kratz. W_Weaver 4-6. L_Chacin 6-3. HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (11). Milwaukee, Yelich (10).
___
|San Diego
|100
|000
|000
|01—2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000
|02—3
|9
|0
Lauer, Stammen (7), Yates (8), Stock (10), Hand (11) and Hedges; Rodriguez, Melancon (8), W.Smith (9), S.Dyson (10), Moronta (11), Blach (11) and Posey. W_Blach 5-5. L_Hand 1-4. HRs_San Diego, Margot (2). San Francisco, Hernandez (9).