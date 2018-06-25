BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Connecticut
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|New York
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Phoenix
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|Seattle
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|Dallas
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Las Vegas
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
___
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
|Sunday's Games
Seattle 97, Dallas 76
Los Angeles 80, New York 54
Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<