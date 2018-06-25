  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/25 05:34
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 79 313 52 108 .345
Betts Bos 59 228 58 77 .338
Segura Sea 71 296 52 99 .334
Trout LAA 77 266 62 87 .327
JMartinez Bos 75 286 53 93 .325
MDuffy TB 60 237 21 76 .321
Rosario Min 73 291 54 93 .320
Brantley Cle 65 266 39 84 .316
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Simmons LAA 66 242 35 74 .306
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 58; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 52; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Mazara, Texas, 51; Judge, New York, 51; 3 tied at 50.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 11-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Morton, Houston, 9-1; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.