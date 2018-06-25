|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|79
|313
|52
|108
|.345
|Betts Bos
|59
|228
|58
|77
|.338
|Segura Sea
|71
|296
|52
|99
|.334
|Trout LAA
|77
|266
|62
|87
|.327
|JMartinez Bos
|75
|286
|53
|93
|.325
|MDuffy TB
|60
|237
|21
|76
|.321
|Rosario Min
|73
|291
|54
|93
|.320
|Brantley Cle
|65
|266
|39
|84
|.316
|Jay KC
|59
|238
|28
|73
|.307
|Simmons LAA
|66
|242
|35
|74
|.306
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19; 3 tied at 18.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 58; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 52; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Mazara, Texas, 51; Judge, New York, 51; 3 tied at 50.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 11-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Morton, Houston, 9-1; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.