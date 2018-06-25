PVH Corp. Supports and Celebrates LGBTQ Rights at NYC Pride March 2018

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2018--PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, Warner’s and IZOD, participated in today’s NYC Pride March as a Platinum Level Sponsor, joining the national celebration of Pride month to support LGBTQ rights.

Hundreds of PVH associates marched in style, wearing PVH Pride t-shirts – and rainbow-colored accessories – during the two-mile route alongside the Company’s first-ever custom-branded, double-decker bus splashed with a rainbow motif and featuring PVH’s own Pride logo the company features during June.

“Our PVH family showed up strong today to celebrate Pride and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PVH Corp. “I’m inspired by our associates every day for showing their individuality and helping us foster an environment where every individual is valued and treated with respect and dignity.”

At the parade, world-renowned DJ Lina Bradford spun live from the top of the bus, energizing the crowd that included associates from all of PVH’s businesses and corporate operations. Models and dancers wearing CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER and Speedo product joined PVH and made special performances throughout the day. The NYC Pride March initiative is supported by WERK, PVH’s associate-led LGBTQ Business Resource Group.

“Seeing the passion and excitement throughout the day makes me so proud to be part of a Company that is committed to LGBTQ rights,” added Lori Bradley, EVP, Global Talent Management and Inclusion & Diversity, PVH Corp.

PVH shared live highlights from the celebration across its social channels (#WeArePVH), capturing the top moments throughout the day.

PVH is supporting Pride events around the world this year, including Tokyo, Okinawa, Hong Kong, Toronto and Montreal, in honor of LGBTQ rights. Speedo USA sponsored LA Pride 2018 on June 10 th, joining f or the first time the national celebration of Pride Month. PVH is also an official business sponsor of Pride Amsterdam 2018 and will join the world-famous Canal Parade on August 4 th.

Throughout the month of June, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Speedo USA are offering capsule collections in support of Pride.

