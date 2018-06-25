  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/25 05:36
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 25 .667
Boston 52 27 .658
Tampa Bay 37 40 .481 14
Toronto 35 41 .461 15½
Baltimore 23 53 .303 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 43 33 .566
Detroit 36 42 .462 8
Minnesota 34 40 .459 8
Chicago 26 51 .338 17½
Kansas City 23 54 .299 20½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 27 .658
Seattle 47 31 .603
Los Angeles 41 36 .532 10
Oakland 40 38 .513 11½
Texas 34 45 .430 18

___

Saturday's Games

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Texas 9, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 7, Atlanta 5

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Kansas City 3, 12 innings

Seattle 7, Boston 2

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Seattle 0

Cleveland 12, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 12 innings

Atlanta 7, Baltimore 3

Houston 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 2, Texas 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 3

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 5-8), 4:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 6-6) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 9-3) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at St. Louis (Gant 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.