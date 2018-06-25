  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/25 05:13
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 44 32 .579
Philadelphia 41 33 .554 2
Washington 40 35 .533
New York 31 44 .413 12½
Miami 30 47 .390 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 31 .592
Chicago 42 33 .560
St. Louis 39 36 .520
Pittsburgh 36 41 .468
Cincinnati 32 45 .416 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 44 33 .571
Los Angeles 41 35 .539
San Francisco 39 39 .500
Colorado 38 39 .494 6
San Diego 35 44 .443 10

___

Saturday's Games

Miami 6, Colorado 2

Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 5, San Diego 3

Baltimore 7, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 11, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 11 innings

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 7, Baltimore 3

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Miller 0-0) at Miami (Straily 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-4), 7:35 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at St. Louis (Gant 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Underwood 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.