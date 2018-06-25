|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|44
|32
|.579
|—
|Philadelphia
|41
|33
|.554
|2
|Washington
|40
|35
|.533
|3½
|New York
|31
|44
|.413
|12½
|Miami
|30
|47
|.390
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|31
|.592
|—
|Chicago
|42
|33
|.560
|2½
|St. Louis
|39
|36
|.520
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|41
|.468
|9½
|Cincinnati
|32
|45
|.416
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|44
|33
|.571
|—
|Los Angeles
|41
|35
|.539
|2½
|San Francisco
|39
|39
|.500
|5½
|Colorado
|38
|39
|.494
|6
|San Diego
|35
|44
|.443
|10
|Saturday's Games
Miami 6, Colorado 2
Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 5, San Diego 3
Baltimore 7, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 11, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 3
|Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 11 innings
Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 7, Baltimore 3
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Miller 0-0) at Miami (Straily 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-4), 7:35 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at St. Louis (Gant 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Underwood 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.