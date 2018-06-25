|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|24
|.676
|—
|Boston
|52
|27
|.658
|½
|Tampa Bay
|36
|40
|.474
|15
|Toronto
|35
|41
|.461
|16
|Baltimore
|23
|53
|.303
|28
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|43
|33
|.566
|—
|Detroit
|36
|42
|.462
|8
|Minnesota
|34
|40
|.459
|8
|Chicago
|26
|51
|.338
|17½
|Kansas City
|23
|53
|.303
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|51
|27
|.654
|—
|Seattle
|47
|31
|.603
|4
|Los Angeles
|41
|36
|.532
|9½
|Oakland
|40
|38
|.513
|11
|Texas
|34
|45
|.430
|17½
|Saturday's Games
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Texas 9, Minnesota 6
Baltimore 7, Atlanta 5
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Kansas City 3, 12 innings
Seattle 7, Boston 2
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1
|Sunday's Games
Boston 5, Seattle 0
Cleveland 12, Detroit 2
Atlanta 7, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 2, Texas 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 5-8), 4:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 6-6) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 9-3) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at St. Louis (Gant 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Washington at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.