Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Boston
|000
|032
|00x—5
|8
|0
Gonzales, Bradford (7), Vincent (8) and Zunino; Sale, Kelly (8), Barnes (9) and Leon. W_Sale 7-4. L_Gonzales 7-5. HRs_Boston, Moreland (11).
___
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000—
|2
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|130
|201
|05x—12
|19
|0
Boyd, Lewicki (4), Saupold (8) and McCann; Plutko, Otero (7), Perez (8), Ramirez (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_Plutko 4-1. L_Boyd 4-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (7), Ramirez (23), Encarnacion (18), Lindor (19).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|00x—2
|8
|0
Colon, Claudio (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Berrios, Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Berrios 8-5. L_Colon 4-5. Sv_Rodney (17).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|001
|020
|000—3
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|203
|000
|02x—7
|11
|0
Hess, Wright Jr. (5), Brach (8) and Wynns; McCarthy, Carle (6), Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_McCarthy 6-3. L_Hess 2-4. HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo (8), Mancini (10). Atlanta, Swanson (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|050
|100—6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|70x—8
|11
|1
Montgomery, Strop (7), R.Rosario (7) and Contreras; Romano, Crockett (6), Stephens (7), Garrett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Stephens 1-0. L_Strop 3-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (13). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (12), Almora (3). Cincinnati, Lorenzen (1), Winker (5).