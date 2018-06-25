  1. Home
  2. World

Falcao scores, Colombia beats Poland 2-1 at World Cup

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/25 04:09

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, right, celebrates after scoring the second side goal past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during the group H match betw

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny fails to stop Colombia's second goal, by Radamel Falcao, during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at t

Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates after scoring the second side goal past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during the group H match between Pola

Poland's Lukasz Piszczek reacts after Colombia's Radamel Falcao scored his side' second goal during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at t

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — Radamel Falcao's first World Cup goal led Colombia to a 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday and kept the team in the running for a spot in the knockout round.

Poland was eliminated.

Falcao, who missed the 2014 World Cup because of a knee injury, made it 2-0 with a 70th-minute goal.

Yerry Mina scored in the 40th and Juan Cuadrado completed the win in the 75th.

Both teams lost Group H openers and knew another loss would end their hopes of advancing.

Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 in the other group match and lead with four points each.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup