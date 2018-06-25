  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/25 03:57
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 78 309 50 107 .346
Betts Bos 59 228 58 77 .338
Segura Sea 71 296 52 99 .334
Trout LAA 77 266 62 87 .327
JMartinez Bos 75 286 53 93 .325
MDuffy TB 60 237 21 76 .321
Rosario Min 72 287 53 91 .317
Brantley Cle 64 261 38 81 .310
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Simmons LAA 66 242 35 74 .306
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 58; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; KDavis, Oakland, 52; Mazara, Texas, 51; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 51; Judge, New York, 51; Lowrie, Oakland, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; Benintendi, Boston, 50.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 11-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Morton, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; GCole, Houston, 8-1; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.