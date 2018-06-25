Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Boston
|000
|032
|00x—5
|8
|0
Gonzales, Bradford (7), Vincent (8) and Zunino; Sale, Kelly (8), Barnes (9) and Leon. W_Sale 7-4. L_Gonzales 7-5. HRs_Boston, Moreland (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|050
|100—6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|70x—8
|11
|1
Montgomery, Strop (7), Rosario (7) and Contreras; Romano, Crockett (6), Stephens (7), Garrett (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Stephens 1-0. L_Strop 3-1. Sv_Iglesias (13). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (12), Almora (3). Cincinnati, Lorenzen (1), Winker (5).