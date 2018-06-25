The Latest: Truex takes early lead from Larson in Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Martin Truex Jr. has jumped to an early lead in the NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma.

Truex got in front of Kyle Larson for the lead on the third lap of the road course race in Northern California wine country. Truex won here in 2013 but has a checkered history on the Sonoma course.

The best road course drivers in the NASCAR field were already making early moves. Clint Bowyer qualified in 19th but moved up seven spots in the opening laps.

___

12:15 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series is ready to go racing in wine country.

Northern California's own Kyle Larson starts from the pole in the road course race in Sonoma. Defending champion Kevin Harvick starts sixth in a race that could be wide-open.

The track is just one of three road courses on the NASCAR schedule, and the 11 turns present a tough challenge for drivers used to going solely in an oval.

Sonoma is unpredictable, with nine different winners over the last nine years and no back-to-back winners since 2000.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org