  1. Home
  2. World

San Francisco restaurants open kitchens to refugee chefs

By LORIN ELENI GILL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/25 00:57

In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla r

In this photo taken June 19, 2018, Pa Wah, a refugee from Myanmar, mixes shrimp in a turmeric tempura batter at the Hog Island Oyster Co. restaurant i

In this photo taken June 20, 2018, chef Muna Anaee, from Iraq, drops a ball of khobz orouk bread dough onto a tray to let it rise at the Tawla restaur

In this photo taken June 20, 2018, a bowl of fresh pita bread made by guest chef Muna Anaee, a refugee from Iraq, beckons from a dining table at Tawla

In this photo taken June 20, 2018, diners at the Tawla restaurant in the Mission District enjoy the Refugee Food Festival in San Francisco. San Franci

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Five restaurants in San Francisco have opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees aspiring to be chefs to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

The Refugee Food Festival kicked off in the city Tuesday with a woman who fled Myanmar presenting dishes from her homeland at the popular Hog Island Oyster Co. restaurant. It ended Saturday at Jardiniere, where a refugee from Senegal cooked.

Refugees from Iraq, Bhutan and Syria presented their foods at three other restaurants.

The event began in 2016 in Paris. It came to the U.S. for the first time this year, with restaurants in New York also participating.

Organizers say the goal is to help the refugees succeed as chefs and raise awareness about the condition of refugees worldwide.