Hamilton wins French GP to retake lead in F1 title race

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix from pole position to retake the lead of the Formula One title race on Sunday.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen in his Ferrari crossed second and third to complete the podium at the Paul Ricard Circuit.

Defending champion Hamilton was never challenged after he reached the first corner a split second before erstwhile leader Sebastian Vettel knocked into Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel needed a new front wing for his Ferrari and had to work his way from the back of the pack to settle for a fifth-place finish behind Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Hamilton has 145 points after eight races. Vettel, who entered the race with a one-point lead, leaves trailing by 14.

It was Hamilton's 65th career win and his third of the season. Only Michael Schumacher has more victories with 91.

