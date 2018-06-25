Chancellor Angela Merkel advocates bilateral, trilateral deals over migrants to EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday downplayed expectations that the EU summit next Thursday will be able to come to a full agreement to deal with the bloc's management of migration.

Merkel instead advocated bilateral and trilateral deals to cope with migrants in Europe.

EU nations have to see "how can we help each other without always having to wait for all 28, but by thinking what's important to whom," Merkel said as she entered the mini-summit in Brussels on Sunday afternoon.

French President Emmanuel Macron also echoed Merkel's suggestion of members acting in smaller groups.

Leaders of 16 European Union nations met for informal talks in a bid to iron out differences over migration. The mini-summit takes place amid domestic difficulties in Germany over the issue of migration and a crackdown on NGO rescue ships operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

German coalition crisis

Merkel is running against time. She needs to find an EU-wide solution by the end of this month to avert further problems at home.

If she fails, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) party has threatened to defy her wishes and go ahead with new migration rules that would allow Germany to refuse entry to people at the border if they had already been refused asylum, or had applied for asylum, elsewhere in the EU.

Merkel, who heads the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has argued against unilateral action, saying migrant policy can only be effectively agreed and implemented at the European level.

But a European solution to the refugee problem has eluded the German chancellor despite her efforts over the past three years to get EU leaders to forge a joint approach to a divisive issue which is now back at the heart of the EU.

Merkel is hoping to have secured more support for a bloc-wide approach by the end of the month.

Europe's migrant problem

The migrant situation has threatened to worsen in recent weeks, with Italy's new populist government refusing to let ships carrying hundreds of migrants dock at its ports.

After turning away the Aquarius NGO rescue ship, which later docked in Spain, Italy said it would block the Lifeline vessel operated by the German NGO Mission Lifeline.

Malta also refused both the Aquarius and Lifeline permission to dock at its ports.

