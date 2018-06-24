Democrats hoping to flip House not just trash-talking Trump

BOSTON (AP) — Democrats hoping to flip enough seats to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives say they aren't putting all their eggs in the anti-Trump basket.

They include candidates like 31-year-old Lauren Underwood, of Illinois, who says while she's no fan of President Donald Trump, she's more focused on issues troubling voters in the district, including health care.

The party is encouraging the "all politics is local" approach despite the temptation to focus on the Republican president's tweets.

U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, of Washington, is helping lead the Democrat's effort to pick up the 23 seats needed to regain control of the House. He said trash talking Trump will only go so far.

Republicans also are encouraging House candidates to focus on local issues instead of the latest national headlines.