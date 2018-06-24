The Latest: Authorities probe Minneapolis police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a fatal police shooting in Minneapolis (all times local):

10 a.m.

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police shot and killed a man they say was firing a handgun as he walked down a city street.

The Star Tribune reports that Police Chief Medaria Arradondo urged calm as news spread that the man who was shot was black. As of Sunday morning, there had been no violence or arrests.

Some witnesses disputed that the man had a gun.

Eva Watson told the newspaper that the man was starting to comply with officers when police shocked him with a Taser. Watson says he then started running and yelling, "Don't shoot!" She then heard more than a dozen shots.

Authorities say the shooting happened after two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. Police say officers pursued a suspect on foot and the chase "ended in shots being fired."

___

12:44 a.m.

Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a handgun as he walked down a city street.

In a statement on the department's Facebook page, police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the north side of Minneapolis.

Authorities say two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. When officers arrived, they pursued a suspect on foot and the chase "ended in shots being fired."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that the body cameras of the officers involved were "on and activated."

Hours after the shooting, the Star Tribune reports a loud but peaceful crowd started to gather at the scene.