BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/24 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 8 5 .615
Connecticut 7 5 .583 ½
Atlanta 7 6 .538 1
New York 4 7 .364 3
Chicago 3 9 .250
Indiana 1 12 .077 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 3 .750
Phoenix 10 4 .714
Seattle 9 4 .692 ½
Dallas 6 5 .545
Minnesota 6 6 .500 3
Las Vegas 5 9 .357 5

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<