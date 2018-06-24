Syrian troops advance in their offensive in country's south

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say government forces have advanced deeper into the southern province of Daraa under the cover of airstrikes, entering new villages.

Syrian state news agency SANA said Sunday troops have made territorial gains in al-Lujat and other areas including the village of Jadal on the eastern edge of Daraa province where fighting has concentrated for the past five days.

Daraa-based opposition activist Osama Hourani said thousands of people are fleeing the government offensive, adding that airstrikes have intensified since the early hours of Sunday.

State news agency SANA said that rebels shelled the southern government-held city of Sweida wounding three people in the government offensive on the region that borders Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.