Sri Lankan police arrest 2 villagers for killing leopard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan police have arrested two men accused of beating a leopard to death in an attack widely condemned by wildlife activists.

The two were among a group of more than a dozen villagers who beat the animal to death with clubs on Thursday after it reportedly attacked and injured at least 10 people in a village in the northern district of Kilinochchi, about 340 kilometers (211 miles) from Colombo, the capital.

The villagers' attack of the big cat was filmed, apparently by cellphones, and shown on local and social media, drawing condemnation from officials and animal rights activists.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said Sunday that the two suspects were remanded until June 29.

Sri Lankan leopards are an endemic subspecies.