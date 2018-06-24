Japan's Higashihiroshima City recruiting Taiwanese travel ambassadors

Taipei, June 24 (CNA) Higashihiroshima City in Japan is seeking travel ambassadors from Taiwan to visit for four days as part of a tourism promotion effort, according to a press release issued by the city government on Sunday. Applications will be open online until 3 p.m. on July 23, after which four persons will be selected and will be offered free return tickets and accommodation in Higashihiroshima, a city best known for its sake, an alcoholic drink made from fermented rice.

The selected ambassadors will travel in pairs Nov. 9-12 and will be joined by a reporter, according to a Japanese travel website which has teamed up with the city government to launch the tourism promotion effort.

During their four-day visit, the four travel ambassadors will be required to check in on Facebook and share information about all the scenic spots they visit, the website said.

The names of the successful applicants will be posted on the travel website at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Higashihiroshima is located in Hiroshima Prefecture about a 30-minute drive from Hiroshima Airport.

Detailed information on the promotion program is available at this site.