German city of Mannheim seeks 'night mayor' of its dreams

Officials in Mannheim, a university town at the confluence of the Rhine and Neckar rivers in western Germany, want to boost the city's nightlife — and to do that they're hiring a so-called "night mayor" to get the job done.

But amped-up party antics inevitably bring with them a host of problems, including noise and litter, that disturb others. So, in addition to promoting the party scene, the night mayor will be tasked with resolving such conflicts

"It doesn't matter if it's about noise or litter on the streets, the 'night mayor' should have conversations with residents and pub and club owners to develop common solutions," Matthias Rauch, who is responsible for the city's cultural development, said recently.

"It is therefore also important that the licensees of the bars, pubs, and clubs connect with each other," Rauch said in comments that were published on Sunday.

Where it all began

It appears that the job title originated in Amsterdam several years ago, and has since spread to other cities, including London and New York.

The right person for the job will already be familiar the city's party scene but also have an aptitude for mediation and conflict resolution. And the primary working hours, as the job title suggests, will often be at night.

