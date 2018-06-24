Senior foster mother in eastern Taiwan passes the baton to her son

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—For 19 years, Gu Jin-ju (辜錦菊) has taken care of eight young children who were deprived of appropriate support and care, but as she has been 65 years old, she has successfully passed the baton to her son after having encouraged him to join the big family of foster families, according to a CNA report on June 20.



The home of Gu and her husband is the longest-running foster family in Taitung, the report said.



Gu, who is still taking care of two foster children, said the youngest foster child she had ever cared for was a 10-month-old baby girl, who stayed with Gu’s family until two years ago when she was 16, the longest among all foster children who came to stay with Gu’s family, according to the report.



The baby’s father died from an illness and her mother fell ill when she was just 10 months old, Gu said, adding that she had never thought she would stay for 16 years and when she left, “My tears were falling down like a faucet and I couldn’t hold them back,” the report said.



Gu, who had received only elementary education, said all these foster children had been traumatized at some point in their lives, and that as a foster mother she had to figure out ways of understanding them and “getting close to them so they would trust you,” according to the report. She said she faced new challenges every day as these children would create “new scenarios” every day, which in turn had created momentum in her life, according to the news outlet.

Gu said she had wished to pass the meaningful service of providing foster care on to her son and daughter in law, therefore having encouraged them to join the big family of foster families, the report said.



Gu’s son Weng Wei-ling (翁偉凌) said that before he joined the foster care service in 2016, he hesitated quite a long time because he saw the hardship her mother had endured in the process of providing care for these children, each of whom had different situations, the report said.

Weng said he finally made the decision to join the service after his wife and daughter expressed their support, he said.

Gu's son said he remembered that his first foster child ate five bowls of rice for the first meal after arriving at his home, adding, “The child must have experienced the trauma of going hungry,” but now the child is full after eating just one bowl of rice, the report said.



Weng said he began to grow up after joining the service because he had to face different challenges every day, adding that but when these children came home and they would come to him on their own to talk about school, he would feel very happy, sometimes so happy that he couldn’t fall asleep, according to the report,



Currently there are 44 foster families in Taitung providing care to 58 foster children; however, the numbers of foster families in the area are still tight, according to the report.

Gu Jin-ju (left), her husband (second from left), Gu's son Weng Wei-ling (second from right) and daughter in law (right) /photo by CNA