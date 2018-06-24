New South Wales tops Queensland 18-14 in 2nd State of Origin

SYDNEY (AP) — A rare penalty try paved the way for New South Wales to beat Queensland 18-14 in the second State of Origin match Sunday to clinch Australia's annual best-of-three rugby league series.

The Blues, beaten by Queensland in 11 of the last 12 Origin series, followed up their 22-12 win in Game 1 to win for the first time since 2014.

Queensland opened up a 10-0 lead in the first half but NSW hit the front when it was awarded a penalty try, the first in the series since 1981, after Boyd Cordner was knocked over by Ben Hunt as he chased a perfectly weighted grubber kick from James Maloney.

Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell scored tries for NSW while Valentine Holmes, Dane Gagai and Will Chambers all touched down for the Maroons.