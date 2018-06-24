  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/24 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 24 .676
Boston 51 27 .654 1
Tampa Bay 36 40 .474 15
Toronto 35 41 .461 16
Baltimore 23 52 .307 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 33 .560
Detroit 36 41 .468 7
Minnesota 33 40 .452 8
Chicago 25 51 .329 17½
Kansas City 23 53 .303 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 51 27 .654
Seattle 47 30 .610
Los Angeles 41 36 .532
Oakland 40 37 .519 10½
Texas 34 44 .436 17

___

Friday's Games

Oakland 11, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Boston 14, Seattle 10

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 10, Atlanta 7, 15 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 4, 2nd game

Kansas City 1, Houston 0

Texas 8, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 1

Saturday's Games

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Texas 9, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 7, Atlanta 5

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Kansas City 3, 12 innings

Seattle 7, Boston 2

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 7-4) at Boston (Sale 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-5) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-3) at Atlanta (McCarthy 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 2-8) at Houston (Cole 8-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 4-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland (Montas 4-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 5-8), 4:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 6-6) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 9-3) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 6-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.