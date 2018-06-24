France, Belgium seek UNESCO recognition for WWI memorials

FILE - In this May 27, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Darrell Carver, based in North Carolina, touches a headstone at the Aisne-Ma
BRUSSELS (AP) — France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.
The Franco-Belgian border, where much of the fiercest fighting of World War I took place, is dotted with monuments to the dead who fought on battlefields ranging from Verdun in France to Passchendaele in Belgium.
The war between a group led by Germany against France, the British Commonwealth and the United States saw some 3 million people die around the front line, which stretched from the Belgian coast to the Swiss border. More than 2 million men are buried in the region.
A UNESCO panel will assess it and 29 other nominations at a meeting in Bahrain that starts Sunday.