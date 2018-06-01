  1. Home
Hot air balloons illuminate summer nights in Taiwan

200 lucky riders can catch a ride in a hot air balloon each day of the carnival from June 23 to July 1

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/24 14:58

Catch the Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival June 23 through July 1. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The evening hot air balloon performance dazzled audiences and punctuated the exceptional first day of  Taoyuan's annual Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival (2018桃園石門水庫熱氣球嘉年華) on Saturday (June 23).

Spectators and participants flooded the fields before dawn yesterday and today for hot air balloon rides, according to CNA. Adventurers can catch a ride in a hot air balloon every day of the carnival from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and again from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. when air currents are most stable.


(CNA image) 

This year marks the third year of the event. Lively music, comforting food, shows, and games transformed the Shihmen Reservoir into a true carnival atmosphere.

Rides will be offered to 100 individuals per flight session so that a total of 200 people will have the chance to ride in a hot air balloon each day, according to the festival's website. A flight costs NT$500 (US$ 17) and can be reserved on the event website.  


(Flyer from event website

 

 
Hot Air Balloon Carnival
Taoyuan
summer
Taiwan

