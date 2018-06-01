Lost hikers in Yilan,Taiwan receive emergency rescue 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of 11 hikers in Yilan, Taiwan were rescued by emergency services early this morning (June 24).

The original group of 18 hikers began to climb a mountain in Toucheng, Yilan around 9 a.m. June 23, heading for Lukuwei Peak (鹿窟尾尖). Two swarms of bees attacked the group, sending seven stung hikers home early.

The remaining 11 hikers, four men and seven women, continued on with the original plan toward the peak.

The group should have returned from the walk around 1 p.m. that day but there was no sign of them. The hikers had lost contact.

Around 6 a.m. this morning one of the hikers was able to get a call through to the Yilan Fire Department requesting emergency rescue. Two women from the group left the others and walked toward Kungliao township in New Taipei City to call for help.

At 9:36 a.m. this morning the two women were successfully escorted off of the mountain in New Taipei City.

The remaining nine hikers on the mountain in Yilan were rescued by emergency rescue crews and members of the Forestry Department at 8:36 a.m. this morning.

None of the hikers were injured in the incident and returned home in their own vehicles.