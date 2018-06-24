Highs could hit 36 degrees in Taipei, eastern Taiwan

Taipei, June 24 (CNA) The weather across Taiwan on Sunday will be stable, with highs in the greater Taipei area and the East Rift Valley in eastern Taiwan likely to hit 36 degrees,according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The wind from the south and southwest of Taiwan will bring in some rain to parts of southern Taiwan, with the rest of the country to see sunny or cloudy skies, CWB forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang said.

Cheng, however, warned that there will be interim thunderstorms in mountainous areas with gusty winds and lightening in the afternoon.He urged residents in low-lying areas to stay on guard against flooding and forecast the rain will ease down at night.

Temperatures in most parts of the country will hover between 32-35 degrees, he said.