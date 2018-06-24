Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|020
|031
|010—7
|9
|2
|Chicago
|500
|001
|000—6
|8
|1
Mengden, Pagan (3), Hatcher (5), Casilla (6), Trivino (6), Petit (8), Treinen (8) and Lucroy; Covey, Fry (6), Minaya (8), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Trivino 5-1. L_Minaya 0-2. Sv_Treinen (17). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (6), Olson (17). Chicago, Anderson (13).
___
|Texas
|062
|100
|000—9
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|002
|002—6
|11
|0
Gallardo, Barnette (6), Moore (7), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Odorizzi, Magill (2), Pressly (6), Reed (7), Duke (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver. W_Gallardo 1-0. L_Odorizzi 3-5. Sv_Kela (18). HRs_Texas, Chirinos (9), Beltre (4). Minnesota, Rosario (17), Morrison (8).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|120
|000
|10x—4
|9
|0
Gray, Shreve (7), Green (8) and Au.Romine; Font, Venters (6), Stanek (6), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Font 1-3. L_Gray 5-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (2).
___
|Detroit
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|3
|Cleveland
|300
|010
|00x—4
|6
|0
Liriano, Wilson (5), Coleman (7), Jimenez (8) and J.McCann; Bauer, O.Perez (7), Ramirez (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez. W_Bauer 7-5. L_Liriano 3-3. Sv_Allen (16). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (18).
___
|Seattle
|101
|301
|100—7
|14
|2
|Boston
|000
|000
|002—2
|6
|1
Leake, Diaz (9) and Herrmann; E.Rodriguez, Velazquez (5), Workman (8), Hembree (9) and Vazquez. W_Leake 8-4. L_E.Rodriguez 9-2.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|300
|000
|000—3
|5
|2
|Houston
|000
|200
|001
|001—4
|8
|1
Kennedy, W.Peralta (8), Maurer (9), B.Smith (10), Grimm (12) and S.Perez; McCullers, Peacock (7), Sipp (8), Harris (9), Devenski (10), McHugh (12) and B.McCann. W_McHugh 3-0. L_Grimm 1-3. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (4). Houston, Gurriel (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|400
|030
|000—7
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|010
|210—5
|12
|0
Bundy, Hart (7), Givens (7), Britton (9) and Joseph; Teheran, Jackson (5), S.Freeman (8), Moylan (9) and Suzuki. W_Bundy 6-7. L_Teheran 5-5. Sv_Britton (1). HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|100
|500—6
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|100—2
|4
|0
Richards, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Holaday; Ty.Anderson, B.Shaw (7), Musgrave (7), Hoffman (9) and Wolters. W_Richards 2-4. L_Ty.Anderson 4-3. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (10), Realmuto (10). Colorado, Parra (4).
___
|San Diego
|000
|100
|002—3
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|102
|11x—5
|8
|1
Lyles, Strahm (1), Castillo (4), Cimber (5), Maton (6), Erlin (8) and Ellis; Suarez, Moronta (6), Watson (7), Dyson (9) and Hundley. W_Moronta 3-1. L_Cimber 3-4. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (4).
___
|Arizona
|202
|100
|101—7
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|101—2
|7
|1
Greinke, McFarland (7), Bradley (8), Barrett (9) and Mathis; Musgrove, Rodriguez (5), Feliz (8) and Diaz, Stallings. W_Greinke 7-5. L_Musgrove 2-3. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (17).
___
|St. Louis
|010
|002
|000—3
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
Mikolas, J.Hicks (7), Gomber (8), Tuivailala (8), Norris (9) and Molina; C.Anderson, Jeffress (6), T.Williams (7), Houser (8) and Pina. W_Mikolas 8-2. L_Jeffress 5-1. Sv_Norris (14). HRs_St. Louis, Molina 2 (11).
___
|Chicago
|010
|001
|000—
|2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|206
|000
|03x—11
|11
|0
Farrell, Duensing (3), Zastryzny (5), Cishek (7), Gimenez (8) and Contreras; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (8), Floro (9) and Barnhart. W_DeSclafani 3-1. L_Farrell 2-3. HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (5), Contreras (5). Cincinnati, DeSclafani (1), Barnhart (5), Votto (8).
___
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|120—5
|10
|0
|Washington
|200
|000
|010—3
|6
|0
Nola, Hunter (7), Morgan (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro; Fedde, Madson (7), K.Herrera (8), Kelley (9) and Kieboom. W_Nola 9-2. L_Fedde 0-3. Sv_Dominguez (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Santana (13). Washington, Rendon (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|200
|050—8
|9
|0
|New York
|011
|000
|010—3
|10
|1
Kershaw, Ferguson (4), Garcia (8), Paredes (9) and Grandal; deGrom, Gsellman (7), D.Smith (9) and Mesoraco. W_Ferguson 1-1. L_deGrom 5-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (14), Kemp (13). New York, Bautista (2).